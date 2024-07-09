ATX Chamber Music and Jazz presents The Juilliard String Quartet with Pianist Anna Petrova
Erin Baiano
The Juilliard String Quartet draws on a deep and vital engagement to the classics, while embracing the mission of championing new works, a vibrant combination of the familiar and the daring. ATX Chamber Music and Jazz will conclude their 24-25 season with the quartet, in collaboration with ATX co-artistic director and pianist, Anna Petrova.
Riverbend Centre
4214 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin, TX 78746, USA