Quantcast

ATX Chamber Music and Jazz presents The Juilliard String Quartet with Pianist Anna Petrova

eventdetail
Erin Baiano

The Juilliard String Quartet draws on a deep and vital engagement to the classics, while embracing the mission of championing new works, a vibrant combination of the familiar and the daring. ATX Chamber Music and Jazz will conclude their 24-25 season with the quartet, in collaboration with ATX co-artistic director and pianist, Anna Petrova.

The Juilliard String Quartet draws on a deep and vital engagement to the classics, while embracing the mission of championing new works, a vibrant combination of the familiar and the daring. ATX Chamber Music and Jazz will conclude their 24-25 season with the quartet, in collaboration with ATX co-artistic director and pianist, Anna Petrova.

WHEN

WHERE

Riverbend Centre
4214 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin, TX 78746, USA
https://atxmusic.com/concerts/the-juilliard-string-quartet/

TICKET INFO

$95-$170

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Austin intel delivered daily.