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ATX Cocina Tequila Awards

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Ronny Galdámez

The inaugural ATX Agave Awards will be an interactive evening celebrating some of Mexico's finest tequilas. Guests can sample expressions from eight premier tequila producers as their brand ambassadors guide them through Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo tastings.

Guests will cast their votes to help determine which tequila will become ATX Cocina's featured House Tequila for the coming year. Tickets Include a welcome margarita, premium tequila samples, passed cocktail-style bites throughout the evening, three voting tokens, and an Agave Awards tote bag.

The inaugural ATX Agave Awards will be an interactive evening celebrating some of Mexico's finest tequilas. Guests can sample expressions from eight premier tequila producers as their brand ambassadors guide them through Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo tastings.

Guests will cast their votes to help determine which tequila will become ATX Cocina's featured House Tequila for the coming year. Tickets Include a welcome margarita, premium tequila samples, passed cocktail-style bites throughout the evening, three voting tokens, and an Agave Awards tote bag.

WHEN

WHERE

ATX Cocina
110 San Antonio St #170, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://www.opentable.com/booking/experiences-availability?rid=733204&restref=733204&experienceId=774885&utm_source=external&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=shared

TICKET INFO

$100
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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