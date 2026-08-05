ATX Cocina Tequila Awards

The inaugural ATX Agave Awards will be an interactive evening celebrating some of Mexico's finest tequilas. Guests can sample expressions from eight premier tequila producers as their brand ambassadors guide them through Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo tastings.

Guests will cast their votes to help determine which tequila will become ATX Cocina's featured House Tequila for the coming year. Tickets Include a welcome margarita, premium tequila samples, passed cocktail-style bites throughout the evening, three voting tokens, and an Agave Awards tote bag.