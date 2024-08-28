The ATX Open, Austin’s premier professional tour-level tennis tournament, will once again bring world-class women’s tennis back to the heart of Texas. As one of the first U.S. stops on the 2025 tour calendar, the WTA 250 event will showcase an elite lineup of global stars, including top-ranked Americans Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys.
WHEN
WHERE
Westwood Country Club
3808 W 35th St, Austin, TX 78703, USA
https://atxopen.com/
TICKET INFO
$20-$1,709
