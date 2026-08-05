ATX Somms presents Grapes for Good

ATX Somms is hosting the second annual Grapes for Good, a wine tasting and fundraising event to support Good Work Austin, a non-profit dedicated to supporting the hardworking individuals behind Austin’s hospitality community.

More than 20 sommeliers and wine professionals will feature and pour wines they are passionate about, providing an intimate tasting of wines from around the world. The premium and allocated wines will also be available for sale by the glass and bottle.

Proceeds will support Good Work Austin’s workforce development, advocacy, education and healthcare initiatives for the service industry.