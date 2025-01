atxGALS and The Cathedral will present their 8th Annual Galentine's Show. With pop-up art exhibits by 12 local women and nonbinary artists, complimentary craft cocktails and sips, and curated experiences, visitors can support local while leaning into the season of love with all the loves of their lives. Visitors can find custom love poems, BFF tattoos, astrology friendship readings, pet portraits, and food pop-ups.