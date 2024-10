Austin Angels will present the 3rd Annual Austin Food Fight, a charity-driven culinary face-off featuring top chefs, food trucks, and beverage brands. Guests will enjoy tastings from favorites like Big C's, Lucky Rabbit, Bartlett's, Teal House Bakery, III Forks, Handel's Ice Cream, and The Gramercy, along with beverages from Infamous Brewery and Goodnight Loving Vodka.

The evening includes live entertainment by The Spazmatics. Tickets provide full access to tastings, drinks, and the concert.