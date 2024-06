The Austin Asian American Film Festival will celebrate their 16th year of presenting films by Asian and American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander filmmakers.

Highlights include opening night film New Wave, directed by Elizabeth Ai; centerpiece film Blue Sunshine, directed by Samyuktha Vijayan; and closing night film Ben and Suzanne: A Reunion in 4 Parts, directed by Shaun Seneviratne.

For a full schedule of events, go to the festival website.