The 2026 Austin Blues Festival will feature performances by over 15 singers and bands, including headliners Jimmie Vaughan, Gary Clark, Jr., Eric Johnson, Parliament Funkadelic featuring George Clinton, and BadBadNotGood.

The 2026 Austin Blues Festival will feature performances by over 15 singers and bands, including headliners Jimmie Vaughan, Gary Clark, Jr., Eric Johnson, Parliament Funkadelic featuring George Clinton, and BadBadNotGood.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.