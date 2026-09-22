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Austin Camerata presents Nosferatu

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Photo courtesy of Nosferatuscoffin.com

Nosferatu (1922) returns to the screen with a live score, the North American premiere of Yuval Gotlibovich's setting for viola and cello, performed by Austin Camerata. Featured musicians will include Alexander Smith (viola) and Cory Blais (cello).

Nosferatu (1922) returns to the screen with a live score, the North American premiere of Yuval Gotlibovich's setting for viola and cello, performed by Austin Camerata. Featured musicians will include Alexander Smith (viola) and Cory Blais (cello).

WHEN

WHERE

AFS Cinema
6259 Middle Fiskville Rd, Austin, TX 78752, USA
https://www.austincamerata.com/nosferatu

TICKET INFO

$25-$35

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