Austin Camerata presents Nosferatu

Nosferatu (1922) returns to the screen with a live score, the North American premiere of Yuval Gotlibovich's setting for viola and cello, performed by Austin Camerata. Featured musicians will include Alexander Smith (viola) and Cory Blais (cello).

Nosferatu (1922) returns to the screen with a live score, the North American premiere of Yuval Gotlibovich's setting for viola and cello, performed by Austin Camerata. Featured musicians will include Alexander Smith (viola) and Cory Blais (cello).

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