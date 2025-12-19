Austin Camerata & The Cathedral present East Austin Cello Fest

Cello Fest is an evening of classical music featuring local art and an open bar. Eight powerhouse cellists from Austin Camerata will take the stage for a program that spans centuries and genres - from the sweeping romance of Mahler’s Adagietto to the iconic rock of Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” and the synth-pop brilliance of A-ha’s “Take On Me."
For this special 5th annual event, legendary cellist Bion Tsang and drummer Sam Wheeler join forces for a rarely heard bluesy-jazzy-rock concerto. Part symphony, part rock concert, this year’s Cello Fest is a vibrant celebration of sound - where eight cellos bring the music to life in ways you’ve never heard before.
$45 and up.