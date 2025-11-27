Austin Cantorum presents An Austin-Style Lessons & Carols
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Austin Cantorum
Chamber choir Austin Cantorum will present an evening of Lessons and Carols with an Austin twist. Pairing classic holiday favorites and sing-along carols with new choral works by local composers and heartfelt memories shared by Austinites. The concert will feature special guests flutist Adrienne Inglis and pianist Benjamin Dia.
WHEN
WHERE
First English Lutheran Church
3001 Whitis Ave, Austin, TX 78705, USA
https://www.austincantorum.com/performances
TICKET INFO
Pay what you can; suggested donation of $25
