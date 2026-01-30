Austin Central Library presents "Holding Spaces" opening reception

The Holding Spaces Project is a love letter to the people who make Austin feel like home. It celebrates Black entrepreneurs who have built spaces that feed, nurture, and reflect their communities, even as the city around them changes.

Through portraits and stories, the project highlights local visionaries like Riches Art Gallery, Kicking It ATX, Luv Fats Ice Cream, Shag Noir, Cajun Eats, and Black Pearl Books.

Together, their work tells a larger story, one about belonging, resilience, and what it really means to hold space for each other in a city that’s still learning how to do the same.