Austin Chamber Music Center: Galvin Cello Quartet

Opera has always been about extremes - passion, tragedy, grandeur, heartbreak. Now imagine all of that channeled through four cellos. The Galvin Cello Quartet - Sydney Lee, James Baik, Haddon Kay, and Luiz Fernando Venturelli - brings the drama and spectacle of the operatic world into the intimate chamber setting, and the result is something you won't find anywhere else.

The evening opens with Mozart's Marriage of Figaro Overture before moving through Massenet's ethereal Meditation from Thaïs, Paganini's dazzling variations on Rossini, and the soaring aria Casta Diva from Bellini's Norma. Clara Schumann's Six Lieder brings warmth and intimacy. The waltzes of the Strausses - father and son - add swagger and shimmer. Benjamin Britten's tender The Salley Gardens offers a moment of quiet beauty before the evening closes with the effervescent Overture to Die Fledermaus.