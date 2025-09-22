Austin Chamber Music Center presents A Charlie Brown Christmas

The Austin Chamber Music Center presents a live concert of favorite tunes from the holiday classic, A Charlie Brown Christmas. The concert will celebrate the season with the original Charlie Brown music of Vince Guaraldi featuring pianist Michelle Schumann, bassist Utah Hamrick, drummer David Sierra, and other special guests, including Snoopy.

The Austin Chamber Music Center presents a live concert of favorite tunes from the holiday classic, A Charlie Brown Christmas. The concert will celebrate the season with the original Charlie Brown music of Vince Guaraldi featuring pianist Michelle Schumann, bassist Utah Hamrick, drummer David Sierra, and other special guests, including Snoopy.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.