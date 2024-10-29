Quantcast

Austin Chamber Music Center presents A Charlie Brown Christmas

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Austin Chamber Music Center

The Austin Chamber Music Center presents a live music performance of A Charlie Brown Christmas, featuring all of the favorite tunes from the holiday classic and more. Returning to the stage to perform these iconic pieces by Vince Guaraldi are pianist Michelle Schumann, bassist Utah Hamrick, and drummer David Sierra.

WHEN

WHERE

State Theatre
719 Congress Ave., Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://austinchambermusic.org/a-charlie-brown-christmas/

TICKET INFO

$28-$58

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
