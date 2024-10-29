Austin Chamber Music Center presents A Charlie Brown Christmas
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Austin Chamber Music Center
The Austin Chamber Music Center presents a live music performance of A Charlie Brown Christmas, featuring all of the favorite tunes from the holiday classic and more. Returning to the stage to perform these iconic pieces by Vince Guaraldi are pianist Michelle Schumann, bassist Utah Hamrick, and drummer David Sierra.
The Austin Chamber Music Center presents a live music performance of A Charlie Brown Christmas, featuring all of the favorite tunes from the holiday classic and more. Returning to the stage to perform these iconic pieces by Vince Guaraldi are pianist Michelle Schumann, bassist Utah Hamrick, and drummer David Sierra.