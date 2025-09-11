Quantcast

Austin Chamber Music Center presents ArcoStrum & Empire Wild: Heartstrings

eventdetail
Photo by Shervin Lainez

ArcoStrum & Empire Wild, two favorite duos originating at The Juilliard School, join forces for Heartstrings, a program that takes the audience on a vibrant, multi-cultural, and cross-era musical adventure. This whirlwind of an evening traces each musician’s cultural and musical journey, fusing their Juilliard classical training with globe-spanning roots and influences. The program will include fresh arrangements of Bach, Scarlatti, and Debussy, as well as traditional Chinese tunes, Japanese melodies, and Scottish fiddling.

The concert includes a post-concert reception that includes appetizers and drinks, as well as a Q&A session with the artists. There are also limited tickets available for the Friday night concert at KMFA 89.5. This concert is part of the Austin Chamber Music Center’s 2025–2026 Concert Season. For tickets and more information, please visit https://austinchambermusic.org/concert-season/.

ArcoStrum & Empire Wild, two favorite duos originating at The Juilliard School, join forces for Heartstrings, a program that takes the audience on a vibrant, multi-cultural, and cross-era musical adventure. This whirlwind of an evening traces each musician’s cultural and musical journey, fusing their Juilliard classical training with globe-spanning roots and influences. The program will include fresh arrangements of Bach, Scarlatti, and Debussy, as well as traditional Chinese tunes, Japanese melodies, and Scottish fiddling.

The concert includes a post-concert reception that includes appetizers and drinks, as well as a Q&A session with the artists. There are also limited tickets available for the Friday night concert at KMFA 89.5. This concert is part of the Austin Chamber Music Center’s 2025–2026 Concert Season. For tickets and more information, please visit https://austinchambermusic.org/concert-season/.

WHEN

WHERE

First Unitarian Universalist Church of Austin
4700 Grover Ave, Austin, TX 78756, USA
https://austinchambermusic.org/event/arcostrum-empire-wild/

TICKET INFO

$12-$48

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Austin intel delivered daily.