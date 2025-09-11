Austin Chamber Music Center presents ArcoStrum & Empire Wild: Heartstrings

ArcoStrum & Empire Wild, two favorite duos originating at The Juilliard School, join forces for Heartstrings, a program that takes the audience on a vibrant, multi-cultural, and cross-era musical adventure. This whirlwind of an evening traces each musician’s cultural and musical journey, fusing their Juilliard classical training with globe-spanning roots and influences. The program will include fresh arrangements of Bach, Scarlatti, and Debussy, as well as traditional Chinese tunes, Japanese melodies, and Scottish fiddling.

The concert includes a post-concert reception that includes appetizers and drinks, as well as a Q&A session with the artists. There are also limited tickets available for the Friday night concert at KMFA 89.5. This concert is part of the Austin Chamber Music Center’s 2025–2026 Concert Season. For tickets and more information, please visit https://austinchambermusic.org/concert-season/.