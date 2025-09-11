Austin Chamber Music Center presents ArcoStrum & Empire Wild: Heartstrings

ArcoStrum & Empire Wild, two favorite duos originating at The Juilliard School, join forces for Heartstrings, a program that takes the audience on a vibrant, multi-cultural, and cross-era musical adventure. This whirlwind of an evening traces each musician’s cultural and musical journey, fusing their Juilliard classical training with globe-spanning roots and influences. The program will include fresh arrangements of Bach, Scarlatti, and Debussy, as well as traditional Chinese tunes, Japanese melodies, and Scottish fiddling.

Tickets include complimentary drinks and light bites served at a post-concert reception with the artists.