Austin Chamber Music Center presents ArcoStrum & Empire Wild: Heartstrings

Photo by Shervin Lainez

ArcoStrum & Empire Wild, two favorite duos originating at The Juilliard School, join forces for Heartstrings, a program that takes the audience on a vibrant, multi-cultural, and cross-era musical adventure. This whirlwind of an evening traces each musician’s cultural and musical journey, fusing their Juilliard classical training with globe-spanning roots and influences. The program will include fresh arrangements of Bach, Scarlatti, and Debussy, as well as traditional Chinese tunes, Japanese melodies, and Scottish fiddling.

Tickets include complimentary drinks and light bites served at a post-concert reception with the artists.

WHEN

WHERE

KMFA Classical 89.5
41 Navasota St, Austin, TX 78702, USA
https://austinchambermusic.org/event/arcostrum-empire-wild/.

TICKET INFO

$25-$80

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
