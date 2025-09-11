Austin Chamber Music Center presents Balourdet Quartet

The Balourdet Quartet is a dynamic young ensemble known for their vibrant energy and masterful blend of technical precision with emotional depth. They bring a fresh perspective to both beloved classics and modern compositions, earning them the 2024 Avery Fisher Career Grant, as well as Chamber Music America’s 2024 Cleveland Quartet Award. For their Austin appearance, they will perform music by Béla Bartók, Maurice Ravel, and Johannes Brahms.

Tickets include complimentary drinks and light bites served at a post-concert reception with the artists.