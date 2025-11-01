Austin Chamber Music Center presents Coltman Chamber Music Competition

Austin Chamber Music Center presents the live Semi-Final and Final rounds of the 13th Annual Coltman Competition. Ensembles include woodwind quintets, string quartets, piano trios, saxophone quartets, and other ensembles mixed with winds, strings, brass, and piano.

