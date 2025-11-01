Quantcast

Austin Chamber Music Center presents Coltman Chamber Music Competition

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Austin Chamber Music Center

Austin Chamber Music Center presents the live Semi-Final and Final rounds of the 13th Annual Coltman Competition. Ensembles include woodwind quintets, string quartets, piano trios, saxophone quartets, and other ensembles mixed with winds, strings, brass, and piano.

WHEN

WHERE

Butler School of Music - University of Texas at Austin
2406 Robert Dedman Dr, Austin, TX 78712, USA
https://austinchambermusic.org/event/13th-annual-coltman-chamber-music-competition/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
