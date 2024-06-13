Quantcast

Austin Chamber Music Center presents Daniel Fears

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Daniel Fears

An evening of stories, songs, strings, and soul: Austin-based musician Daniel Fears pairs classical training with the R&B universe as he lifts up all music fans alike with a sound that soars. This event will feature world premieres performed by Fears and his 10-piece string ensemble. The concert is presented in collaboration with Golden Hornet.

An evening of stories, songs, strings, and soul: Austin-based musician Daniel Fears pairs classical training with the R&B universe as he lifts up all music fans alike with a sound that soars. This event will feature world premieres performed by Fears and his 10-piece string ensemble. The concert is presented in collaboration with Golden Hornet.

WHEN

WHERE

Bates Recital Hall
2406 Robert Dedman Dr, Austin, TX 78712, USA
https://austinchambermusic.org/event/daniel-fears/

TICKET INFO

$12-$80

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Austin intel delivered daily.