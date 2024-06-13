Austin Chamber Music Center presents Daniel Fears

An evening of stories, songs, strings, and soul: Austin-based musician Daniel Fears pairs classical training with the R&B universe as he lifts up all music fans alike with a sound that soars. This event will feature world premieres performed by Fears and his 10-piece string ensemble. The concert is presented in collaboration with Golden Hornet.
