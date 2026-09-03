Quantcast

Austin Chamber Music Center presents Parker Quartet

eventdetail
Parker String Quartet

Austin Chamber Music Center will present the acclaimed Parker Quartet, winners of the Bordeaux International String Quartet Competition and recipients of the 2011 Grammy Award for Best Chamber Music Performance for their recording of the complete string quartets of György Ligeti. The quartet currently serves as Quartet-in-Residence at Harvard University.

The program includes Beethoven's String Quartet Op. 18 #6; Gabriella Smith's Carrot Revolution; and Erich Wolfgang Korngold's String Quartet No. 2, Op. 26.

Austin Chamber Music Center will present the acclaimed Parker Quartet, winners of the Bordeaux International String Quartet Competition and recipients of the 2011 Grammy Award for Best Chamber Music Performance for their recording of the complete string quartets of György Ligeti. The quartet currently serves as Quartet-in-Residence at Harvard University.

The program includes Beethoven's String Quartet Op. 18 #6; Gabriella Smith's Carrot Revolution; and Erich Wolfgang Korngold's String Quartet No. 2, Op. 26.

WHEN

WHERE

First Unitarian Universalist Church of Austin
4700 Grover Ave, Austin, TX 78756, USA
https://eventvesta.com/events/161102/t/tickets

TICKET INFO

$40

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Austin intel delivered daily.