Austin Chamber Music Center presents Parker Quartet

Austin Chamber Music Center will present the acclaimed Parker Quartet, winners of the Bordeaux International String Quartet Competition and recipients of the 2011 Grammy Award for Best Chamber Music Performance for their recording of the complete string quartets of György Ligeti. The quartet currently serves as Quartet-in-Residence at Harvard University.

The program includes Beethoven's String Quartet Op. 18 #6; Gabriella Smith's Carrot Revolution; and Erich Wolfgang Korngold's String Quartet No. 2, Op. 26.