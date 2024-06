The hand-sculpted Festival Chamber Orchestra celebrates Austin's own talent, providing the quintessential Austin Chamber Music Festival experience. Austin Symphony Maestro Peter Bay leads the ensemble.

The program includes music by Gerald Finzi (the ethereal Eclogue) and Divertimenti by Einojuhani Rautavaara and Mozart. Austin Chamber Music Center's own Michelle Schumann will top off the concert with a performance of Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 11 in F Major.