Austin Chamber Music Center presents PROJECT Trio

PROJECT Trio is a dynamic ensemble celebrated for its genre-defying performances and captivating stage presence. Blending classical, jazz, hip-hop, and world music influences, the trio continues to redefine the possibilities of chamber music. Two of their albums have appeared in the Top 10 of the Billboard Classical and Instrumental charts.

The program will include Bernstein's West Side Story Suite; Mozart's Rondo Alla Turca; Charlie Parker/Dizzy Gillespie's Be Bop Suite (arr. PROJECT Trio); Grieg's Hall of the Mountain King; Henry Mancini's Moon River; Mr. Sandman by The Chordettes; Lennon/McCartney's Blackbird and Eleanor Rigby; Pattillo's 3 Beats for Beatbox Flute; JS Bach/Jethro Tull's Bourrée; Rossini's William Tell; and several PROJECT Trio original works.