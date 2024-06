In their 49th season, the Takács Quartet joins the Austin Chamber Music Festival to perform works by Dvorak alongside a new work written for them by Nokuthula Ngwenyama.

In their 49th season, the Takács Quartet joins the Austin Chamber Music Festival to perform works by Dvorak alongside a new work written for them by Nokuthula Ngwenyama.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.