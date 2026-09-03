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Austin Chamber Music Center presents The Nightingale's Sonata

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Photo by Nathan Russell

Austin Chamber Music Center presents The Nightingale's Sonata, a special Sunday afternoon performance with pianist Anton Nel and violinist Sandy Yamamoto performing the Franck Violin Sonatas. The program features commentary by author Tom Wolf and is based on his comprehensive biography of the 20th-century violinist Lea Luboshutz.

Tickets include a copy of the book and a reception following the performance. ArtistsSandy Yamamoto, violinAnton Nel, pianoTom Wolf, narratorRepertoireFranck Violin Sonatas

Austin Chamber Music Center presents The Nightingale's Sonata, a special Sunday afternoon performance with pianist Anton Nel and violinist Sandy Yamamoto performing the Franck Violin Sonatas. The program features commentary by author Tom Wolf and is based on his comprehensive biography of the 20th-century violinist Lea Luboshutz.

Tickets include a copy of the book and a reception following the performance. ArtistsSandy Yamamoto, violinAnton Nel, pianoTom Wolf, narratorRepertoireFranck Violin Sonatas

WHEN

WHERE

KMFA Classical 89.5
41 Navasota St, Austin, TX 78702, USA
https://eventvesta.com/events/161095/t/tickets

TICKET INFO

$100

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