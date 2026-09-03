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Austin Chamber Music Center presents Viano Quartet

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Photo by Kevin Condon

Austin Chamber Music Center opens their season with the Viano Quartet, recipients of the 2025 Avery Fisher Career Grant and First Prize winners of the prestigious 13th Banff International String Quartet Competition. They currently serve as Bowers Program Artists at the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center for the 2024-2027 seasons.

The program will include Haydn's String Quartet in C major, Op. 20 No. 2; Mozart's String Quartet No. 21 in D major, K. 575, "Prussian No. 1"; and Schumann's String Quartet No. 1 in A minor, Op. 41 No. 1.

Artists include Lucy Wang, violin; Hao Zhou, violin; Aiden Kane, viola; and Tate Zawadiuk, cello.

Austin Chamber Music Center opens their season with the Viano Quartet, recipients of the 2025 Avery Fisher Career Grant and First Prize winners of the prestigious 13th Banff International String Quartet Competition. They currently serve as Bowers Program Artists at the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center for the 2024-2027 seasons.

The program will include Haydn's String Quartet in C major, Op. 20 No. 2; Mozart's String Quartet No. 21 in D major, K. 575, "Prussian No. 1"; and Schumann's String Quartet No. 1 in A minor, Op. 41 No. 1.

Artists include Lucy Wang, violin; Hao Zhou, violin; Aiden Kane, viola; and Tate Zawadiuk, cello.

WHEN

WHERE

First Unitarian Universalist Church of Austin
4700 Grover Ave, Austin, TX 78756, USA
https://eventvesta.com/events/161094/t/tickets

TICKET INFO

$12

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