Austin Chamber Music Festival: ACMC Chamber Music Intensive Showcase

The Chamber Music Intensive Showcase features the next generation of great chamber ensembles - young artists from around the world and from some of America's most prestigious conservatories and music schools. All week, they've been in the rehearsal room: drilling repertoire, absorbing feedback from the Miró Quartet, Sandy Yamamoto, Matthew Zalkind, and Shai Wosner, and pushing each other to new heights.

At this concert, they bring it all to the stage. The program will feature the Bear Quartet taking on Mendelssohn's String Quartet in D minor, Op. 44. The Soha Quartet follows with Beethoven's String Quartet Op. 18, No. 1, one of the composer's first great statements in the form. Trio Sinfonia closes the evening with Mendelssohn's Piano Trio No. 2 in C minor.