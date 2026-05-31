Austin Chamber Music Festival: Ariel Quartet

The internationally acclaimed Ariel Quartet - Alexandra Kazovsky and Gershon Gerchikov, violins; Jan Gruning, viola; Amit Even-Tov, cello - brings one of the most emotionally demanding programs of the entire Austin Chamber Music Festival.

The concert opens with Mendelssohn's String Quartet in F minor, Op. 80, followed by Alban Berg's String Quartet, Op. 3 and Beethoven's Op. 132. The Ariel Quartet are known for performances that are fierce, committed, and alive to every emotional current in the music.