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Austin Chamber Music Festival: Ariel Quartet

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Photo by Marco Borggreve

The internationally acclaimed Ariel Quartet - Alexandra Kazovsky and Gershon Gerchikov, violins; Jan Gruning, viola; Amit Even-Tov, cello - brings one of the most emotionally demanding programs of the entire Austin Chamber Music Festival.

The concert opens with Mendelssohn's String Quartet in F minor, Op. 80, followed by Alban Berg's String Quartet, Op. 3 and Beethoven's Op. 132. The Ariel Quartet are known for performances that are fierce, committed, and alive to every emotional current in the music.

The internationally acclaimed Ariel Quartet - Alexandra Kazovsky and Gershon Gerchikov, violins; Jan Gruning, viola; Amit Even-Tov, cello - brings one of the most emotionally demanding programs of the entire Austin Chamber Music Festival.

The concert opens with Mendelssohn's String Quartet in F minor, Op. 80, followed by Alban Berg's String Quartet, Op. 3 and Beethoven's Op. 132. The Ariel Quartet are known for performances that are fierce, committed, and alive to every emotional current in the music.

WHEN

WHERE

Bates Recital Hall
2406 Robert Dedman Dr, Austin, TX 78712, USA
https://eventvesta.com/events/148914/t/tickets

TICKET INFO

$12

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