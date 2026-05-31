Austin Chamber Music Festival: Carnival of the Animals

At the family concert Carnival of the Animals, the fun starts before the first note. Guests can arrive early and explore hands-on music activities in the lobby, with instruments and experiences brought to life by Terra Nova Violins, Blackerby Violins, Armstrong Community Music School, and other local partners.

The concert features Saint-Saëns' Carnival of the Animals, a parade of lions, elephants, kangaroos, and swans - 14 musical portraits full of wit, wonder, and some of the most instantly recognizable melodies ever written. Narrator Monica Salas guides the journey in both English and Spanish, and interactive games woven throughout the performance mean this isn't just a concert to be watched — it's one the audience will be part of.

Joining the Invoke Quartet on stage will be flutist Katie Greenwell Worsham, clarinetist Tyler Webster, bassist Jonathan Rouse, percussionist Tom Burritt, and pianists Michael Lenahan and Sohee Kwon.