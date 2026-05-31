Austin Chamber Music Festival: Invoke Quartet

Invoke doesn't just cross genre boundaries - they treat them like they never existed. In "American Voices," violinists Nick Montopoli and Zach Matteson, violist Karl Mitze, and cellist Geoff Manyin take the audience on a full-throttle musical road trip across America: from concert hall to Appalachian hollow, from the swing of a jazz club to the wide-open silence of the Great Plains.

The program spans centuries and traditions without pausing to ask permission. Florence Price and William Grant Still bring the power and grace of the Black classical tradition. Aaron Copland's Corral Nocturne from Rodeo conjures the American West in a few devastating minutes. Scott Joplin rags, Duke Ellington swings, and Jessie Montgomery's Strum crackles with rhythmic energy. Jocelyn C. Chambers' Enigma for the Night and Jonathan Bingham's Lessons of History round out a program that feels both urgent and alive. And woven throughout: Invoke's own original compositions, the sound of four musicians who have built something genuinely new. This is chamber music with the volume turned up.