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Austin Chamber Music Festival: Miró Quartet & Shai Wosner

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Photo courtesy of Miró Quartet

Austin's own Miró Quartet returns to the Summer Festival stage with a program that spans three centuries of chamber music at its finest. The evening opens with Haydn's String Quartet Op. 71, No. 2, a gem of Classical elegance: witty, refined, and full of the playful surprises that made Haydn the master of the form.

Then comes something completely different - Caroline Shaw's Microfictions, by the youngest-ever winner of the Pulitzer Prize in Music. The night closes with one of the great Romantic monuments: Schumann's Piano Quintet, with Shai Wosner joining the quartet at the piano.

Austin's own Miró Quartet returns to the Summer Festival stage with a program that spans three centuries of chamber music at its finest. The evening opens with Haydn's String Quartet Op. 71, No. 2, a gem of Classical elegance: witty, refined, and full of the playful surprises that made Haydn the master of the form.

Then comes something completely different - Caroline Shaw's Microfictions, by the youngest-ever winner of the Pulitzer Prize in Music. The night closes with one of the great Romantic monuments: Schumann's Piano Quintet, with Shai Wosner joining the quartet at the piano.

WHEN

WHERE

Bates Recital Hall
2406 Robert Dedman Dr, Austin, TX 78712, USA
https://eventvesta.com/events/148904/t/tickets

TICKET INFO

$12

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