Austin Chamber Music Festival: Miró Quartet & Shai Wosner

Austin's own Miró Quartet returns to the Summer Festival stage with a program that spans three centuries of chamber music at its finest. The evening opens with Haydn's String Quartet Op. 71, No. 2, a gem of Classical elegance: witty, refined, and full of the playful surprises that made Haydn the master of the form.

Then comes something completely different - Caroline Shaw's Microfictions, by the youngest-ever winner of the Pulitzer Prize in Music. The night closes with one of the great Romantic monuments: Schumann's Piano Quintet, with Shai Wosner joining the quartet at the piano.