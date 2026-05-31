Austin Chamber Music Festival: Zlatomir Fung and Colette Valentine

Zlatomir Fung doesn't just play the cello - he redefines what it can do. The Gold Medalist of the International Tchaikovsky Competition, one of the most prestigious awards in classical music, Fung brings his singular artistry to Austin for a recital that covers an extraordinary range of human expression.

The program is a journey across continents and centuries. Charles Ives' songs, reimagined for cello and piano, capture something deeply, unmistakably American. Borodin's Petite Suite brings Russian warmth and color. Bernard Herrmann's haunting Scene d'Amour from Vertigo - arranged by Fung himself - transforms one of cinema's most iconic scores into something breathtaking in the concert hall. Eric Nathan's Missing Words III and Florence Price's Adoration and Elfentanz round out a program that refuses to stay in one place.

Then there's Fung's own Eulogy, a new work for cello and piano receiving its debut this very year - proof that one of today's great performers is also a compelling voice as a composer. The evening closes with Barber's Cello Sonata, one of the towering works in the repertoire.

Joining Fung throughout will be acclaimed pianist Colette Valentine.