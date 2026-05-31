Austin Chamber Music Festival: Zlatomir Fung & Friends

Zlatomir Fung & Friends is a concert that is a full celebration of the cello - its range, its power, and its capacity to anchor, soar, and astonish in equal measure. Gold Medalist Zlatomir Fung leads an evening that unfolds in three distinct acts, each revealing a different dimension of the instrument's voice.

It opens intimately: two cellos intertwining through Bach's towering Chaconne from Partita No. 2. Arensky's String Quartet No. 2, written for the luminous combination of two cellos, violin, and viola, wraps the audience in some of the warmest, most lushly Romantic sound chamber music has to offer.

Backed by the ACMC All-Star Chamber Orchestra, Fung takes center stage for Saint-Saëns' Cello Concerto No. 1. The evening closes with Tchaikovsky's beloved Andante Cantabile.

Joining Fung will be violinist Sandy Yamamoto, violist Hyobi Sim, cellist Alice Yoo, double bassist Jonathan Rouse, and the Soha Quartet.