At the annual Austin Chicken Wing Festival, guests can dig into unlimited chicken wings dished out by a lineup of Austin's best local wing restaurants and food trucks. Participants will vote to help crown the most delicious wing in town.
At the annual Austin Chicken Wing Festival, guests can dig into unlimited chicken wings dished out by a lineup of Austin's best local wing restaurants and food trucks. Participants will vote to help crown the most delicious wing in town.
WHEN
WHERE
Travis County Exposition Center
7311 Decker Ln, Austin, TX 78724, USA
https://atxwingfest.com/
TICKET INFO
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