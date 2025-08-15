Austin Chronicle presents 35th Annual Hot Sauce Festival

At the Austin Chronicle’s 35th Annual Hot Sauce Festival, attendees will get to sample sauces from 25 commercial bottlers, discover new favorites, and elect winners for the 2025 People’s Choice Awards.

Spicy sauces will be presented by Fantastic Fuego, Mikey V’s Foods, Teardrop Pepper Co., Old Bones Chilli Co., Yellowbird Hot Sauce, Bindu Bites, and more.

There will also be live performances by Gran Moreno, West Texas Exiles, Los Desechos, and Mira Mira.

Food vendors will also be on hand, includingCaptain's Pizza, Knuckle Sandwich, and Sun Garden Shaved Ice.