Austin City Limits Live presents Kira Fontana: O Holy Night

WHEN
WHERE
TICKET INFO
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
Kira Fontana, a singer-songwriter and composer known for her celebrity vocal coaching and musical ear, will present O Holy Night, a candlelight Christmas concert.
A vocalist, pianist, and composer, Fontana will be singing classic Christmas carols such as "O Holy Night," "Joy to the World," "O Come, All Ye Faithful," "Silent Night," and more. The event will feature a 30-piece string orchestra, including members of the Austin Symphony.
Kira Fontana, a singer-songwriter and composer known for her celebrity vocal coaching and musical ear, will present O Holy Night, a candlelight Christmas concert.
A vocalist, pianist, and composer, Fontana will be singing classic Christmas carols such as "O Holy Night," "Joy to the World," "O Come, All Ye Faithful," "Silent Night," and more. The event will feature a 30-piece string orchestra, including members of the Austin Symphony.
Admission is free.