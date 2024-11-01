Quantcast

Austin City Limits Live presents Kira Fontana: O Holy Night

Photo by Margo Moritz

Kira Fontana, a singer-songwriter and composer known for her celebrity vocal coaching and musical ear, will present O Holy Night, a candlelight Christmas concert.

A vocalist, pianist, and composer, Fontana will be singing classic Christmas carols such as "O Holy Night," "Joy to the World," "O Come, All Ye Faithful," "Silent Night," and more. The event will feature a 30-piece string orchestra, including members of the Austin Symphony.

WHEN

WHERE

Austin City Limits Live (ACL Live & 3TEN ACL Live)
310 W Willie Nelson Blvd, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://www.axs.com/events/723109/kira-fontana-o-holy-night-tickets?skin=acllive&_gl=1*10y29f8*_gcl_au*MzU5Njg0NTE0LjE3MjQ3MTAxNDU.*_ga*NjQyMDE0MTcuMTY4NTEzMjQ4OQ..*_ga_12QE9CF8FS*MTczMDQxODc0MC41Ni4xLjE3MzA0MTg4MTIuNTQuMC4w*_ga_WE38K849S4*MTczMDQxODc0MC41Ni4xLjE3MzA0MTg4MTIuNTQuMC4w

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
