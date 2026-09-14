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Austin Civic Orchestra presents "Flights of Fantasy"

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Photo by Kim Yarbrough

"Flights of Fantasy" launches the Austin Civic Orchestra’s Journeys of Wonder and Beauty season with a program designed to lift audiences into worlds of imagination, color, and storytelling.

The program includes Samuel Barber’s Night Flight, Pinar Toprak’s theme from Captain Marvel, Judith Lang Zaimont’s Chroma: Northern Lights, and Bruce Adolphe’s Carnival of the Creatures, narrated by Sara Hickman. As a special feature, the concert includes Ethyn Evans performing Ralph Vaughan Williams’ Tuba Concerto, a cornerstone of the instrument’s repertoire.

"Flights of Fantasy" launches the Austin Civic Orchestra’s Journeys of Wonder and Beauty season with a program designed to lift audiences into worlds of imagination, color, and storytelling.

The program includes Samuel Barber’s Night Flight, Pinar Toprak’s theme from Captain Marvel, Judith Lang Zaimont’s Chroma: Northern Lights, and Bruce Adolphe’s Carnival of the Creatures, narrated by Sara Hickman. As a special feature, the concert includes Ethyn Evans performing Ralph Vaughan Williams’ Tuba Concerto, a cornerstone of the instrument’s repertoire.

WHEN

WHERE

Austin Central Library, Austin Public Library
710 W Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://austincivicorchestra.org/event/flights-of-fantasy/

TICKET INFO

Free-$20

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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