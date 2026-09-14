Austin Civic Orchestra presents "Flights of Fantasy"

"Flights of Fantasy" launches the Austin Civic Orchestra’s Journeys of Wonder and Beauty season with a program designed to lift audiences into worlds of imagination, color, and storytelling.

The program includes Samuel Barber’s Night Flight, Pinar Toprak’s theme from Captain Marvel, Judith Lang Zaimont’s Chroma: Northern Lights, and Bruce Adolphe’s Carnival of the Creatures, narrated by Sara Hickman. As a special feature, the concert includes Ethyn Evans performing Ralph Vaughan Williams’ Tuba Concerto, a cornerstone of the instrument’s repertoire.