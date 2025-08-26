Quantcast

Austin Civic Orchestra presents "Musical Tales: A Journey Through Story and Sound"

Photo by Kim Yarbrough

The Austin Civic Orchestra will present their inaugural concert of the 2025-26 season, "Musical Tales: A Journey Through Story and Sound." The audience will find themselves in a realm where music weaves tales, breathing life into captivating characters, thrilling quests, and fantastical moments. This concert features an array of orchestral pieces, each one crafting a rich story through its melodies and rhythms.

Selections include Peer Gynt Suite No. 1, Op. 46 by Edvard Grieg, The Sorcerer’s Apprentice by Paul Dukas, Symphonie Fantastique by Hector Berlioz, and more.

WHEN

WHERE

McCallum High School
5600 Sunshine Dr, Austin, TX 78756, USA
https://austincivicorchestra.org/event/musical_tales/

TICKET INFO

Free-$20

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
