Austin Civic Orchestra presents "Musical Tales: A Journey Through Story and Sound"

The Austin Civic Orchestra will present their inaugural concert of the 2025-26 season, "Musical Tales: A Journey Through Story and Sound." The audience will find themselves in a realm where music weaves tales, breathing life into captivating characters, thrilling quests, and fantastical moments. This concert features an array of orchestral pieces, each one crafting a rich story through its melodies and rhythms.

Selections include Peer Gynt Suite No. 1, Op. 46 by Edvard Grieg, The Sorcerer’s Apprentice by Paul Dukas, Symphonie Fantastique by Hector Berlioz, and more.