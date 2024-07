Austin Classical Guitar and Austin Chamber Music Center will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 1925 silent film classic, Phantom of the Opera. Lon Chaney’s iconic portrayal of the fiend haunting the Paris Opera House will be accompanied by a brand-new score by Austin-based composer Matthew Lyons alongside his Moontower Guitar Duo partner Stephen Krishnan, violinist Sandy Yamamoto, and cellist Annie Jacobs-Perkins.