Austin Classical Guitar presents Live at The Rosette: Raphaël Feuillâtre
Photo by Stefan Höderath
Austin Classical Guitar will welcome French virtuoso and Deutsche Grammophon artist Raphaël Feuillâtre. From Carnegie Hall to Amsterdam’s Concertgebouw, his performances and musical interpretations have propelled Feuillâtre's rise as one of the most decorated guitarists of his generation.
