Austin Classical Guitar presents Live at The Rosette: Raphaël Feuillâtre

Photo by Stefan Höderath

Austin Classical Guitar will welcome French virtuoso and Deutsche Grammophon artist Raphaël Feuillâtre. From Carnegie Hall to Amsterdam’s Concertgebouw, his performances and musical interpretations have propelled Feuillâtre's rise as one of the most decorated guitarists of his generation.

WHEN

WHERE

The Rosette
3908 Avenue B Suite 116, Austin, TX 78751, USA
TICKET INFO

$39-$81
