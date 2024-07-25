Austin Classical Guitar presents Live at The Rosette: William Kanengiser
eventdetail
Photo by Jiro Schneider
Austin Classical Guitar will welcome back Grammy winner and founding member of the world-renowned Los Angeles Guitar Quartet, William Kanengiser. His blend of music and storytelling have made him a fan favorite at ACG. The concert will feature a special guest appearance by young Austin artist Mei Yin Steadman.
Austin Classical Guitar will welcome back Grammy winner and founding member of the world-renowned Los Angeles Guitar Quartet, William Kanengiser. His blend of music and storytelling have made him a fan favorite at ACG. The concert will feature a special guest appearance by young Austin artist Mei Yin Steadman.