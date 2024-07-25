Quantcast

Austin Classical Guitar presents Live at The Rosette: William Kanengiser

Photo by Jiro Schneider

Austin Classical Guitar will welcome back Grammy winner and founding member of the world-renowned Los Angeles Guitar Quartet, William Kanengiser. His blend of music and storytelling have made him a fan favorite at ACG. The concert will feature a special guest appearance by young Austin artist Mei Yin Steadman.

WHEN

WHERE

The Rosette
3908 Avenue B Suite 116, Austin, TX 78751, USA
https://austinclassicalguitar.org/event/live-at-the-rosette-william-kanengiser-2025/?event=35641

TICKET INFO

$39-$81
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
