At the Austin Coffee Festival, guests can taste specialty coffees from curated roasters, hear live music, and join Coffee Convos. Coffee tastings are included with admission; food is available to purchase separately.

At the Austin Coffee Festival, guests can taste specialty coffees from curated roasters, hear live music, and join Coffee Convos. Coffee tastings are included with admission; food is available to purchase separately.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.