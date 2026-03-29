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Austin Dance Festival

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Photo courtesy of Austin Dance Festival

The Austin Dance Festival is an annual celebration of modern, post-modern, contemporary, experimental, and improvisational dance. The festival features curated events including professional showcases of movement artists from across the country, as well as master classes for both recreational and professional dancers led by guest artists.

Additional programming includes an artist welcome reception and Artist Interviews, offering audiences deeper insight into the creative process. The festival will present 18 dance companies in its professional showcases.

The Austin Dance Festival is an annual celebration of modern, post-modern, contemporary, experimental, and improvisational dance. The festival features curated events including professional showcases of movement artists from across the country, as well as master classes for both recreational and professional dancers led by guest artists.

Additional programming includes an artist welcome reception and Artist Interviews, offering audiences deeper insight into the creative process. The festival will present 18 dance companies in its professional showcases.

WHEN

WHERE

Austin Ventures Studio Theater
501 W 3rd St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://www.austindancefestival.com/

TICKET INFO

$30
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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