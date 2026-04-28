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Austin Dance India presents Sacred Balance: The Dance of Shiva and Shakti

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Photo courtesy of Austin Dance India

Sacred Balance: The Dance of Shiva and Shakti is a Bharata Natyam performance with live music exploring the eternal interplay between the divine feminine and masculine. Shakti, the Goddess in her many faces - fierce and tender, radiant and wild - and Shiva, destroyer of illusion and guardian of the sacred, come alive through original choreography rooted in classical lineage.

Featuring a curated selection of dances dedicated to Shiva and Devi, the program weaves together powerful rhythm, expressive storytelling, and classical movement to highlight themes of creation, transformation, compassion, and cosmic balance. Rooted in lineage-based Bharata Natyam, the performance offers audiences a profound artistic journey into Indian sacred mythology while highlighting the dynamic unity of Shiva and Shakti as complementary forces that sustain the universe.

Sacred Balance: The Dance of Shiva and Shakti is a Bharata Natyam performance with live music exploring the eternal interplay between the divine feminine and masculine. Shakti, the Goddess in her many faces - fierce and tender, radiant and wild - and Shiva, destroyer of illusion and guardian of the sacred, come alive through original choreography rooted in classical lineage.

Featuring a curated selection of dances dedicated to Shiva and Devi, the program weaves together powerful rhythm, expressive storytelling, and classical movement to highlight themes of creation, transformation, compassion, and cosmic balance. Rooted in lineage-based Bharata Natyam, the performance offers audiences a profound artistic journey into Indian sacred mythology while highlighting the dynamic unity of Shiva and Shakti as complementary forces that sustain the universe.

WHEN

WHERE

Austin Hindu Temple - Community Center
9801 Decker Lake Rd, Austin, TX 78724, USA
https://ticketstripe.com/events/2544108811444189

TICKET INFO

$25-$35

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