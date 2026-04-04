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Austin Flick Clique presents "To Screen Or Not to Screen"

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Image courtesy of Austin Flick Clique

Teen film club Austin Flick Clique will present a special three-month film series, "To Screen Or Not to Screen," in partnership with The Baron's Men, the city’s resident repertory theatre dedicated to historically authentic Elizabethan productions.

Each screening will feature members of The Baron’s Men in full period costume, introducing the film and interacting with audience members about Shakespeare, theatre history, and the stories that connect stage and screen.

The series will raise funds for The Baron’s Men Relocation Fund after the theatre company recently lost its longtime performance venue.

The films selected for the series highlight the lasting influence of Shakespeare across a diverse range of cinema:

  • April 6: Chimes at Midnight (1965)
  • May 4: Kiss Me, Kate (1953)
  • June 1: Throne of Blood (1957)

Teen film club Austin Flick Clique will present a special three-month film series, "To Screen Or Not to Screen," in partnership with The Baron's Men, the city’s resident repertory theatre dedicated to historically authentic Elizabethan productions.

Each screening will feature members of The Baron’s Men in full period costume, introducing the film and interacting with audience members about Shakespeare, theatre history, and the stories that connect stage and screen.

The series will raise funds for The Baron’s Men Relocation Fund after the theatre company recently lost its longtime performance venue.

The films selected for the series highlight the lasting influence of Shakespeare across a diverse range of cinema:

  • April 6: Chimes at Midnight (1965)
  • May 4: Kiss Me, Kate (1953)
  • June 1: Throne of Blood (1957)

WHEN

WHERE

Sekrit Theater
1145 Perry Rd, Austin, TX 78721, USA
https://www.instagram.com/p/DWHLh00Dml0/

TICKET INFO

$5 per person; $10 for family

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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