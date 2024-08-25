Austin Gay Men's Chorus presents Crescendo

Austin Gay Men's Chorus will present Crescendo, a benefit concert. The evening filled with live music, refreshments, an array of auction items, and special guests. The concert will be emceed by Trevor Scott, host of We Are Austin on CBS.
WHEN
WHERE
KMFA Classical 89.5
41 Navasota St, Austin, TX 78702, USA
https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=245030
TICKET INFO
$50
