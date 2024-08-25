Quantcast

Austin Gay Men's Chorus presents Crescendo

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Austin Gay Men's Chorus

Austin Gay Men's Chorus will present Crescendo, a benefit concert. The evening filled with live music, refreshments, an array of auction items, and special guests. The concert will be emceed by Trevor Scott, host of We Are Austin on CBS.

Austin Gay Men's Chorus will present Crescendo, a benefit concert. The evening filled with live music, refreshments, an array of auction items, and special guests. The concert will be emceed by Trevor Scott, host of We Are Austin on CBS.

WHEN

WHERE

KMFA Classical 89.5
41 Navasota St, Austin, TX 78702, USA
https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=245030

TICKET INFO

$50

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Austin intel delivered daily.