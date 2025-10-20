Quantcast

Austin Gay Men’s Chorus presents A Not-So Silent Night: Fierce, Fabulous, and Full of Light

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Austin Gay Men's Chorus

The Austin Gay Men’s Chorus will light up the holiday season with A Not-So Silent Night: Fierce, Fabulous, and Full of Light, a four-performance celebration of tradition, transformation, and unapologetic joy.

Audiences can expect reimagined carols, pop anthems and choral harmonies, plus a pre-show happy hour with cocktails, mocktails, and light bites one hour before each performance.

Adding to the holiday magic, Santa will make special appearances before the Friday and Saturday shows. The heart of the program shines brightest in “Where the Light Begins,” a piece that speaks to finding illumination within ourselves and sharing it with others.

The Austin Gay Men’s Chorus will light up the holiday season with A Not-So Silent Night: Fierce, Fabulous, and Full of Light, a four-performance celebration of tradition, transformation, and unapologetic joy.

Audiences can expect reimagined carols, pop anthems and choral harmonies, plus a pre-show happy hour with cocktails, mocktails, and light bites one hour before each performance.

Adding to the holiday magic, Santa will make special appearances before the Friday and Saturday shows. The heart of the program shines brightest in “Where the Light Begins,” a piece that speaks to finding illumination within ourselves and sharing it with others.

WHEN

WHERE

First Baptist Church of Austin
901 Trinity St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=agmc

TICKET INFO

$20-$69

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Austin intel delivered daily.