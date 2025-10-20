Austin Gay Men’s Chorus presents A Not-So Silent Night: Fierce, Fabulous, and Full of Light

The Austin Gay Men’s Chorus will light up the holiday season with A Not-So Silent Night: Fierce, Fabulous, and Full of Light, a four-performance celebration of tradition, transformation, and unapologetic joy.

Audiences can expect reimagined carols, pop anthems and choral harmonies, plus a pre-show happy hour with cocktails, mocktails, and light bites one hour before each performance.

Adding to the holiday magic, Santa will make special appearances before the Friday and Saturday shows. The heart of the program shines brightest in “Where the Light Begins,” a piece that speaks to finding illumination within ourselves and sharing it with others.

