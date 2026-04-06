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Austin Gay Men’s Chorus presents Freedom Unfinished: From Reckoning to Joy

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Photo courtesy of Austin Gay Men’s Chorus

The Austin Gay Men’s Chorus presents its spring concert, Freedom Unfinished: From Reckoning to Joy, a bold and moving exploration of freedom, its ideals, its complexities and its ongoing story in American life.

At the heart of the program is a musical dialogue between two composers named Thompson, separated by more than 70 years. Selections from Randall Thompson’s Testament of Freedom (1943), inspired by the writings of Thomas Jefferson, are interwoven with movements from Joel Thompson’s Seven Last Words of the Unarmed (2015).

Together, the works offer contrasting perspectives on liberty, justice and lived experience, inviting audiences to reflect on how the meaning of freedom continues to evolve.

The Austin Gay Men’s Chorus presents its spring concert, Freedom Unfinished: From Reckoning to Joy, a bold and moving exploration of freedom, its ideals, its complexities and its ongoing story in American life.

At the heart of the program is a musical dialogue between two composers named Thompson, separated by more than 70 years. Selections from Randall Thompson’s Testament of Freedom (1943), inspired by the writings of Thomas Jefferson, are interwoven with movements from Joel Thompson’s Seven Last Words of the Unarmed (2015).

Together, the works offer contrasting perspectives on liberty, justice and lived experience, inviting audiences to reflect on how the meaning of freedom continues to evolve.

WHEN

WHERE

First Baptist Church of Austin
901 Trinity St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=agmc

TICKET INFO

$20-$69

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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