Austin Gay Men’s Chorus presents Freedom Unfinished: From Reckoning to Joy

The Austin Gay Men’s Chorus presents its spring concert, Freedom Unfinished: From Reckoning to Joy, a bold and moving exploration of freedom, its ideals, its complexities and its ongoing story in American life.

At the heart of the program is a musical dialogue between two composers named Thompson, separated by more than 70 years. Selections from Randall Thompson’s Testament of Freedom (1943), inspired by the writings of Thomas Jefferson, are interwoven with movements from Joel Thompson’s Seven Last Words of the Unarmed (2015).

Together, the works offer contrasting perspectives on liberty, justice and lived experience, inviting audiences to reflect on how the meaning of freedom continues to evolve.