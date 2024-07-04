Austin Ghost Tours presents A Tour and an Investigation of a Very Haunted Theater
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of The Original Austin Ghost Tours
For the first time the Scottish Rite Theater is allowing ghosts investigations, a family friendly educational experience into the paranormal. Guests can wander through the haunted rooms on their own and join in the use of equipment to communicate with the spirits in the very haunted building.
Fifty percent of the ticket price goes to the theater.
For the first time the Scottish Rite Theater is allowing ghosts investigations, a family friendly educational experience into the paranormal. Guests can wander through the haunted rooms on their own and join in the use of equipment to communicate with the spirits in the very haunted building.
Fifty percent of the ticket price goes to the theater.