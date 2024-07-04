Quantcast

Austin Ghost Tours presents A Tour and an Investigation of a Very Haunted Theater

Photo courtesy of The Original Austin Ghost Tours

For the first time the Scottish Rite Theater is allowing ghosts investigations, a family friendly educational experience into the paranormal. Guests can wander through the haunted rooms on their own and join in the use of equipment to communicate with the spirits in the very haunted building.

Fifty percent of the ticket price goes to the theater.

WHEN

WHERE

Austin Scottish Rite Theater
207 W 18th St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://austinscottishritetheater.thundertix.com/events/225451?only_one=true

TICKET INFO

$49

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
