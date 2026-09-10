Austin Ghost Tours presents Austin's Haunted Mansions

Austin Ghost Tours will offer exclusive access inside the oldest part of the haunted limestone fortress, Chateau Bellevue. Rarely open to the public, the event will feature ghost investigation equipment, expertise, and real ghost evidence to the limestone fortress.

The Chateau Bellevue Mansion is perched above the city on a hilltop long revered by indigenous people as a place of worship and is the heart of the landmark block of Victorian Era mansions. Guests can discover the tumultuous history of the mansion and true ghost stories on a ghost investigation of the oldest and most haunted part of the mansion.

Guests will also walk along the tranquil, forgotten, and famously haunted Bremond Block, Austin’s only neighborhood on the National Register of Historic Places.